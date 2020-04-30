Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears Gym in Flames

Britney Spears has revealed she accidentally burned down her home gym in an incident she believes was caused by two candles.

Britney,38, shared an exercise video to Instagram and explained why the workout room was sparsely filled with equipment.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now,” Spears said in a piece to camera. “I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

Spears explained she only had two pieces of equipment left before showing a variety of exercises, including lifting dumbbells and doing squats. She shed further light on the fire incident in the video’s caption. Spears said: “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssst I like working out better outside anyways.”