More than 50 recoveries from coronavirus in 24 hours on Spain’s Costa Almeria

MORE than 50 people have recovered from coronavirus in Almeria in the last 24 hours.

Thursday’s figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reveal another 53 people have beaten Covid-19 since yesterday.

-- Advertisement --

This is easily the highest daily number of recoveries in the province since the start of the pandemic and pushes up the total to 299.

It is not all good news today though. An additional 13 people have tested positive for the virus and another Covid-19 patient has died.

The latest provincial infection total therefore stands at 555 and the fatality tally at 48.

Since the start of the pandemic 207 people suffering from coronavirus have been hospitalised and 37 have been treated in intensive care units.

As of today there are 33 Covid-19 patients in the province’s hospitals. Of these, eight are in intensive care.



