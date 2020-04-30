Justice Secretary criticises Wetherspoons’ June reopening plan

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has criticised Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin over his announcement to work on a plan to reopen his pubs in June.

MR BUCKLAND said it would be a ‘huge mistake’ for individual businesses to ‘go off at a tangent’ as this would undermine the nation’s collective efforts to beat Covid-19.

Mr Martin was forced to close his 900 pubs and furlough the firm’s 40,000 workers in March as a result of the government’s coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

Shortly before the lockdown was announced, the controversial publican had claimed he would protect staff and customers from coronavirus by keeping the doors open and allowing fresh air into the buildings.

Mr Buckland, speaking on LBC this morning said: “I can understand the frustration of proprietors and owners of retail and pub outlets wanting to get back into business. But my advice to everybody is to please follow the collective view of government and indeed the British people in working together to save lives.”

He told Nick Ferrari: “I think it would be a mistake for different individuals or businesses to just go off at a tangent and do their own thing. That just creates confusion for the public and it blunts the effectiveness of any measures we are taking, and it endangers all the progress we have been making in containing this virus.

“If we are going to beat this, and if we are going to win the fight, we have got to do it together. So let’s do this in a concerted way instead of going off in all different directions.”



