James Corden Reassures Fans After Undergoing Lockdown Surgery

James Corden has reassured fans after undergoing a ‘minor surgery’ on Tuesday.

The Gavin And Stacey actor revealed he went under the knife for an issue with his eye, and is ‘doing well’.

However, he explained the hospital visit means he will be unable to film for The Late Late show ‘for a few nights’.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old said: ‘Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.

‘I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.

‘Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage.’

He ended the message by insisting: ‘I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x.’





Fans quickly flooded James’ post with well wishes, following his news. A follower replied: ‘Sending healing thoughts your way!’

‘Stay safe, glad everything went good. Get some rest,’ a Twitter user said.

‘Hope you have a speedy recovery,’ another commented.