Islamic State Terrorist Sympathiser in Madrid Arrested For Threatening the King of Spain On Twitter

The suspect was previously in prison but had been released in 2015.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 48-year-old man in Madrid, although he is originally from Guinea-Bissau, and a self-declared supporter of the Islamic State. The detainee was engaging in hostile rhetoric on Twitter and threatening state institutions and personalities such as King Felipe VI.

As reported by the Ministry of Interior, in these comments, the detainee expressed various references to the Islamic State and was encouraging attacks on these personalities, including the King of Spain, different judges and the director of the National Intelligence Centre (CNI), Paz Esteban.

The detainee, whose job occupation is unknown and who had obtained legal residence in Spain, had a police record, including robbery with intimidation and injuries. In fact, he was already in prison but had been released in 2015. The arrested individual will be placed at the disposal of the competent Judicial Authority.