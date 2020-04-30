Huge tailbacks around Spain’s Madrid and Sevilla as police intensify controls to stop second homeowners heading off to the coast for the holiday weekend

Huge tailbacks around Spain’s capital Madrid and Sevilla as police step up surveillance to stop weekend travel to the coast.

Millions of Spaniards should currently be making their way to holiday homes to enjoy a long weekend on the eve of May 1, Labour Day and a national holiday across the country.

But State of Alarm and movement restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus have put a stop to all of that, and similar to the Easter holidays, the public is being urged to stay at home.

There are currently fixed roadblocks around Madrid and Sevilla preventing travel to second homes and causing lengthy delays.





Since early afternoon, there have been tailbacks on the A-3 at Madrid and the A-4, A-49 and the A-92 in Sevilla.

🔴 La @policiademadrid 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️despliega un millar de agentes en la operación de controles por carretera 🚨🚧 para evitar los desplazamientos con motivo del puente de mayo.#COVID19 #GraciasMadrid #TúLoHarásPosible pic.twitter.com/2vkU54hkpH — Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) April 30, 2020

The DGT has stressed that this is not because there has been a surge of motorists taking to the roads, but due to the increase in controls.