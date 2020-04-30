Hotels in Spain holiday island Mallorca claims re-opening impossible without tourist flights

RE-OPENING Mallorca’s hotels is not possible without tourist flights, the sector claims.

The FEHM Mallorca Hotel Business Federation and the ACH Hotel Chain Group said it is “not viable” to open the doors to their establishments without air connections bringing in visitors.

The associations also said they need clear procedures endorsed by the health authorities to be set out before they can get back to welcoming guests. A further sector demand for restarting activities is more support measures and an extension of ERTE temporary suspensions of job contracts.

-- Advertisement --

The response of both the FEHM and the ACH to the Spanish Government’s coronavirus lockdown de-escalation plan was “disappointment and amazement.”

In a joint statement they said the plan was not adapted to the reality of the sector and represented “a profound ignorance of tourism and business sector.”

They called for “mass screening of staff, customers and suppliers”, which they said would, “contribute to guaranteeing that we are a safe destination.”

The associations maintained the important thing is to “be effective in decision-making”, with a “multi-sectoral vision due to the health-economic inter-relation.”





Mallorca’s hotels, which shut their doors on March 19, believe tourism will be one of the last sectors which will recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis due to the particularly heavy blow it has taken.

But according to the associations, the de-escalation plans as they stand “will not resolve how to proceed to opening”, adding that the proposed conditions “give a false impression of returning to normality.”

If the situation is complicated on the mainland, it is “much worse in the Balearic archipelago”, according to FEHM and ACH, as it depends “absolutely on arrivals by air.”

Bearing in mind that most of the islands’ visitors come from other European countries, “we are the most affected autonomous community in Spain”, they affirm.