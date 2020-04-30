Holiday Police Blockade in Spain to Stop Madrid and Basque Tourists Getting into Costa Blanca South Resort

POLICE in a Costa Blanca South resort have put in a strict blockade to stop tourists travelling in from the Madrid and northern Basque region for the May bank holiday weekend.

Torrevieja Local Police have ramped up their already extensive checkpoints which were introduced after the State of Alarm came into force in mid-March.

The authorities are trying to keep out people from areas like Madrid and other parts of Spain who fancy visiting their holiday homes in the area, despite the restrictions on travel.

Every road in and out of Torrevieja will have additional resources to stop people from trying to sneak into the municipality, even in the middle of the night.

Existing police controls on the N-332 and CV-90 will be boosted, as well as less obvious routes that law breakers may fancy travelling in on.

Torrevieja’s security and emergencies councillor, said local officers will be working with the Guardia Civil to keep out unwanted visitors.

“The excellent weather forecast may tempt some people to travel to our area during the holiday weekend, but we will stop and arrest any individuals or families that are on the road without any justification,” he added.





In spite of some other parts of the Costa Blanca having their beaches open for walks, the councillor reiterated that they would remain closed in the municipality, along with public parks and gardens.

The adjoining area of the Orihuela Costa is seeing the Orihuela Local Police also launching a major security operation over the next few days.

All leave has been cancelled with Torrevieja’s moves in upping checks on key routes into the tourist area being mirrored by their neighbours.

Orihuela police will also make sure that people walking with youngsters aged 14 and under, keep to the rules, and have the necessary ID papers on them to make sure that they are not straying past the 100 metre maximum distance from their home.