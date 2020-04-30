Global coronavirus recoveries top one million

MORE than one million people globally have now recovered from coronavirus, according to figures from the John Hopkins University.

The recovery tally represents nearly one in three of the world’s more than 3.23 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Statistics released today Thursday show there have been just short of 230,000 coronavirus-related deaths altogether.

Covid-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the first outbreak of the virus in December. Europe and the US are the worst hit.

In the US alone infections now stand at more than 1.05 million.