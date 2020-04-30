France’s commuters are urged by the government to get on their bikes when Coronavirus lockdown ends

FRANCE’s government wants people to ditch their cars and use their bicycles for commuting when the Coronavirus lockdown ends. The initiative by the energy and transport ministry includes developing temporary bike lanes and a €20 million subsidy towards the cost of repairs. The plan also includes an increase in bicycle parking spaces and training to get people back in the saddle.

“While 60% of trips made in France are less than 5 km, the coming weeks represent an opportunity for many French people, already cyclists or not, to choose biking,” said minister Elisabeth Borne.

The “bicycle repair boost” programme will provide up to €50 for repairs by sponsored mechanics. The plan will also support a programme which allows employers to cover up to €400 of travel costs of staff who commute by bike.

Paris currently has about 370 km of bike paths and the temporary lanes are expected to increase that to 650 km.