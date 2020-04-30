Despite latest de-escalation measures, Benidorm decides against holding its popular open-air markets for the time being

BENIDORM’S Local Police advised against reopening the resort’s open-air markets.

In line with the national government de-escalation directives, the mercadillos selling fruit, vegetables and hygiene products may recommence trading, but Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez decided not to give the go-ahead.

Quoting the Local Police’s report, Perez explained that the needs of the local population are already covered by neighbourhood shops and supermarkets.

“They comply scrupulously with the Covid-19 access regulations and health measures,” the mayor said.

“At a time when travel is still restricted, reopening the markets would increase residents’ journeys inside Benidorm as well as those of stallholders entering the town.”

Perez also pointed out that mercadillo customers invariably belong to the age group that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.



