Dead female body discovered in Costa Del Sol’s popular hiking spot

A dead female body was discovered in a popular hiking area of Costa del Sol’s Benahavis, yesterday (Wednesday).

THE body was discovered in Benahavis’ Guadalmina River in the Charco de las Mozas area. The age and nationality of the victim are not yet known. Details about how the body was found have also yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

However, according to the agencies involved, the body was found in an area of “difficult access”. The Benemerita Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM), professional local divers and the fire brigade were involved in finding and removing the corpse.

The popular Benahavis hills are visited by locals and tourists alike, particularly for the hiking routes and famous rock pools.