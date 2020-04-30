Costa Del Sol’s Mijas offers grants of €3,000-€6,000 to struggling SMEs & self-employed to survive Covid-19 crisis

Costa Del Sol’s Mijas Town hall has announced grants of between €3,000 and €6,000 for struggling SMEs (pymes) and self-employed (autonomos) as a result of the current coronavirus crisis.

MIJAS Town Hall created Plan OREA – funds of around €12 million – specifically to help struggling local firms needing access to funding to survive the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Mijas Town Hall, the amount that local companies can apply for depends on the number of people employed:

Self-employed people with no staff can apply for €3,000.

Companies with 1-7 contracted employees can apply for €4,000

Firms with 8-15 contracted employees can apply for €5,000

Those with 16-25 employees can apply for €6,000.

The application process for the grant will open on Monday May 4, 2020. The funds will be available until October 30, 2020 or until the funding finishes, whichever comes first, confirmed Mijas Town Hall.

For many local firms, the grant will provide a much-needed lifeline to survive the crisis, according to the local authorities.

Click here for more information.



