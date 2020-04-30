CORONAVIRUS: UK Government faces the deadline for its target of 100,000 daily virus tests today

A MONTH ago the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, promised that by the end of April there would be 100,000 Covid-19 tests carried out in the UK and today is deadline day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had pledged to reach the goal by the end of April, the latest figures show it reached just over 52,000 coronavirus tests on Tuesday. A scientist advising the government on testing, with just 16 hours to go, Prof John Newton, said he is confident the target will be met, but warned there will be a lag in the data.

This was despite a huge expansion of the eligibility criteria the previous day, which saw tests offered to over-65’s with virus symptoms, those who have to leave home to work and all care home staff and residents.

-- Advertisement --

The Health Secretary made his pledge to boost testing to 100,000 a day on April 2, when the UK was carrying out just 10,000 daily.

Boris is Back!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a cabinet meeting later and then lead the daily coronavirus briefing for the first time since his return to work. No 10 said the PM, whose fiancee gave birth on Wednesday, will update the UK on the “fight against this disease and the steps we are taking to defeat it.”



