Coronavirus Latest Shows No Covid-19 Deaths in Last 24 Hours in Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

LATEST figures on the coronavirus have shown no Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours in the Costa Blanca South area of Spain.

That means that no fatalities have been reported in four out of the last four days in the Vega Baja region.

-- Advertisement --

The Valencian Health Ministry said today (April 30) that the region had 11 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Ten of those cases were reported in the Orihuela health district, with just one new case in the Torrevieja health department.

That means there is now a total of 532 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 379 in Torrevieja, and 153 in Orihuela.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 61 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 46 dying of the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 15 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.