Charity sometimes starts at home, decide Benidorm councillors whose pay does not stretch to €1,000 donation

BENIDORM councillors recently held their first online plenary meeting since the Costa Blanca lockdown began last March.

Broadcast live on the social media, the five-hour session spent two hours discussing the Partido Popular’s proposal that councillors should donate €1,000 from their pay to Caritas.

Originally, Ciudadanos suggested that councillors and special advisers could donate 10 per cent of their salaries and, along with the PSOE, the party opposed the PP motion.

Income depended on whether councillors worked full or part-time, they pointed out, and some Opposition councillors earned less than €1,000 a month.

An obligatory €1,000 donation could affect their personal finances, Ciudadanos and PSOE spokesmen Juan Balestegui and Ruben Martinez, objected.

The motion went through, although it was agreed to add the Red Cross as a beneficiary. As the donation was voluntary, this would not be docked from Opposition councillors’ pay without written permission, it was decided.



