Can one renew a driving licence during ‘State of Alarm’ in Spain?

Question:

My Spanish driving licence expires in a few weeks. I have tried to renew it, but my medical centre in Fuengirola who normally renew are closed for the lockdown. My question is: will the police give allowance until it can be renewed?

T.C. (Costa del Sol)

Answer:

Yes, they will. The validity of Spanish driving permits that expire during the State of Alarm has been extended through the State of Alarm and for 60 days after the lockdown ends. This means that, if the lockdown is extended into May or even until June, you will have 60 days from the end of the period to renew your driving licence. This comes as part of a relief package passed by the government that includes an extension for vehicle inspections, visas for foreigners, mortgage extensions and foreclosures, rental contracts, and many other administrative deadlines. Even so, it is wise to check on these measures regularly because they are modified from time to time.