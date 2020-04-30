Calpe rewards the efforts of local children for their good behaviour and bravery during the weeks of State of Alarm quarantine

Linda Hall
Calpe rewards local children for bravery and good behaviour, credit: Calpe town hall

THE town hall is sending out 1,672 letters to Calpe children aged between three and 10.

The letters contain a diploma, signed by Calpe’s mayor and Education councillor Rebeca Merchan, recognising that their good behaviour, patience and efforts during their weeks of quarantine have helped to combat the coronavirus.

As well as the diploma, the envelopes – which meet all safety standards – contain a colouring book and coloured pencils.

These are being delivered to local homes by the Correos postal service but if a family fails to receive one owing to change of address or any other circumstance, they should email the protocolo@ajcalp.es address.

 

 




