Call to extend period for offering beach services on Spain’s Costa Almeria to compensate for coronavirus crisis lockdown

CUEVAS de Almananzora council has asked the Junta de Andalucia for an extension to the authorisation for offering holiday period services on the municipality’s beaches for the period 2016-2019 to include this year due to the exceptional coronavirus crisis situation.

The local authority said the aim is to extend the concessions to the concerns awarded the right to offer the services in the authorisation,

The administration explained this would be a measure to “minimise the social and impact” of the crisis and affecting the whole country, and help to “facilitate the recovery of economic activity as soon as the health situation improves.”

The council said the measure would also help “prevent a negative impact on jobs and the viability of companies stemming from the suspension of public contracts.”

According to Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez, “this extension is essential for achieving the reactivation of our economy this summer, because if it is not approved, we could find a heartbreaking stamp on our coasts, with beach bars closed due to the suspension of administrative due dates.”