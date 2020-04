THE daily number of coronavirus deaths in UK hospital has dropped for the second day in a row as 473 new fatalities were reported.

England reported 391 new deaths, Scotland had 60 and Wales recorded 22, taking the hospital death toll to 22,852.

However, the death toll is more than 26,000 when fatalities in the community, such as in care homes, private homes and hospices, are included.

The daily totals on the three previous Thursdays were 602 on April 23, 870 on April 16 and 891 on April 9.