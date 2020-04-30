Boris Johnson reveals his joy at being with fiancee Carrie Symonds for the birth of their son

Boris Johnson tonight revealed his happiness at being present for the birth of his son.

The Prime Minister, 55, spoke during his first public appearance since fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, had a baby boy at a London NHS hospital yesterday morning.

Downing Street has so far been extremely tight-lipped about the birth, refusing to divulge any details apart from the child’s gender, that mother andson are doing well, and the fact that the Prime Minister was present when he was born.

-- Advertisement --

Leading his first Downing Street press briefing since recovering from coronavirus, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the NHS.

‘I want to thank everybody who has been doing such a good job in my absence, and I want to thank the NHS for so much – including getting me back here and, I might add, a very much happier hospital visit yesterday,’ he said tonight.

The PM’s father, Stanley Johnson, said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ and ‘thrilled’ by the birth of his grandson.



