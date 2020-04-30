Boris Johnson has said that wearing facemasks will be part of lockdown exit strategy

Boris Johnson today announced that wearing face masks will be part of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy for the UK.

The Prime Minister said the wearing of face coverings in public will be ‘useful’ in terms of stopping the spread of the disease.

But he also said they would give workers ‘confidence’ that it is safe for them to venture out, use public transport and go back to their job.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference, Mr Johnson said: ‘I think what, and I again I will defer to Chris and Patrick, but what I think SAGE is saying and what I certainly agree with is that as part of coming out of the lockdown I do think that face coverings will be useful both for epidemiological reasons but also for giving people confidence they can go back to work.

‘You are going to be hearing more about that and that kind of thing next week.’

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has been considering the evidence in recent weeks relating to the wearing of face masks.

Numerous opposition politicians such as Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, have recently been pushing Downing Street to change tack and recommend they be worn.

The wearing of masks has become an every day sight in the UK with many people deciding to cover their mouth and nose regardless of government advice.





However, there are concerns that recommending they be worn could create problems for the NHS as it struggles to source enough medical grade masks for frontline workers.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, previously warned that a change in guidance on face masks could result in panic-buying however as some Britons try to get their hands on higher-spec masks.

He said: ‘There is bound to be a question in some people’s minds about what form of face covering provides the greatest protection.

‘The scientific evidence is clear – the fluid repellent surgical masks used by healthcare workers offer greater protection because of the significantly smaller pore sizes in the material they use.

‘It therefore seems likely that some people will seek to purchase these masks.’