Benidorm’s emblematic Avenida del Mediterraneo soon to reopen once production of its exclusive paving resumes after lockdown

REMODELLING of Benidorm’s Avenida del Mediterraneo should be practically finished by mid-month.

“Work is progressing at a good rhythm and most will be finished during the first weeks of May,” said local mayor, Toni Perez. “There will be just a few things to finish off once we solve the problem of supplies.”

Production of the paving created especially for the Avenida del Mediterraneo cannot resume until mid-May, affecting the section between Avenida Dr Orts Llorca and Avenida Emilio Romero although this will remain open.