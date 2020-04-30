Behind the Scenes Photos Reveal Life Inside Care Homes During Pandemic

These moving behind-the-scenes photos reveal a rare glimpse of day-to-day life inside a care home hit by coronavirus.

The images, taken at a nursing home in Sheffield, give the clearest look yet at how dedicated key workers are tirelessly caring for some of the most vulnerable people in British society.

They emerge the day after the government finally announced that all care home residents and staff in England will be able to access tests, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Latest figures revealed a third of all coronavirus deaths are now happening in care homes, with a grim figure of 2,000 given for the week ending April 17.

The pictures shown here were taken at Newfield Nursing Home in Sheffield, which like many others in the country has been badly hit by Covid-19.





Recent Office for National Statistics figures show there were 2,053 coronavirus care home deaths in England and Wales in the week ending 17 April, bringing the total to 3,096.