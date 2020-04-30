Bars and hairdressers reluctant to open on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca despite permission to go back to work

The green light has been given for some small businesses on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca to go back to work next week.

BUT despite having permission, many say they will not be opening amid a lack of clarity, financial concerns and fears over coronavirus.

As the Spanish government begins its de-escalation plan, a ‘new normality’ will be phased in over the coming weeks – depending on the evolution of Covid-19.

During the initial phase, hairdressers and other businesses that operate via appointment will be able to open, with restaurants allowed to offer takeaway services.

In theory this also applies to the likes of opticians and physical therapists.

In the next stage, envisaged to begin on May 11 for most of Spain, bars will be able to reopen their terraces, but will be limited to a third of their capacity.

But there are still conditions and protocols that have be followed.

According to N332, a group of road safety professionals, hairdressers, dentists, opticians and physical therapists will be able to open next week if….





*They can offer appointments

*They offer individual attention