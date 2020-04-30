Bail for member of phishing gang that sent in the clones to steal millions in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca

AN Italian national, allegedly with Camorra links, was released from Fontcalent prison in Villena on €50,000 bail.

Banned from leaving the country, he must also report each week to an Alicante City court.

-- Advertisement --

He allegedly belonged to a Benidorm-based gang that made more than €3 million after obtaining their victims’ bank details through phishing scams. Using false IDs – one showed a photo of the King Felipe’s siter, the Infanta Cristina – they cloned their phone SIM cards to make bank transfers or take out loans in their victims’ names.

The gang targeted more than 100 people, triggering an investigation that led to five arrests in Benidorm, six in Granada and one in Valladolid.



