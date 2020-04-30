Anti-Lockdown Protest Organiser in USA Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A woman who helped organise protests against social distancing measures missed out on two of her group’s rallies after catching coronavirus.

Audrey Whitlock said she was forced not to attend ReOpen NC’s first two demonstrations in Raleigh, North Carolina, as she was in quarantine for two weeks ending Sunday.

In a Facebook post she wrote about how restrictions including state Governor Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order were violating her first, fifth and 14th Amendment rights.

Now that she had recovered from the disease she says she intents to attend rallies in the future in defiance of emergency measures.

She told news station WFAE: ‘I remained in self-isolation at my home per the direction of my county health department. I have not attended any events for ReOpen NC.’

Fellow organiser Ashley Smith said: ‘She never left her house during her quarantine, so she has not been at any rally or any of the functions that we’ve done. I’m not responsible for other people’s choices. I’m for personal liberty.’

‘Everyone has their own decisions to make. If they want to come, that’s up to them. I’m going to be there. ‘I’m not afraid of the virus. I’m more afraid of losing my constitutional rights and losing my livelihood than I am of the virus.’



