American Rocker living Lockdown on the Costa del Sol after just Escaping UK to Return Home to Spain

IF you cut Estepona-based Danny Vaughn with a knife, rather than see blood, you would probably hear the sound of music coming from him.

Born in America, he has served his time in the music industry being part of a well-known rock band Waysted and then lead singer with rockers Tyketto who are still playing and have unfortunately just had to cancel a European tour which was to take them to Germany, France and Switzerland due to the pandemic.

They did however manage to make it on the Monsters of Rock cruise from Fort Lauderdale in February with three shows and a lot of hairy rockers.

-- Advertisement --

Upon his return, he was off to Sweden for a number of shows with his acoustic duo Snake Oil and Harmony and then back to London to start a three week UK tour.

That was on March 12, but the duo decided that it was best to cancel and Danny managed to fly back to Spain to join wife Melissa in lockdown.

Basically he has no work lined up until November because of the pandemic although every Thursday night for the last six weeks he has been presenting a roughly two hour show of his favourite numbers starting at 9pm on the Danny Vaughn Myths Legends and Lies Facebook page.

He is playing what may be the last transmission tonight (April 30) but all of his past performances can be found on YouTube and have attracted several thousand views.





His last solo album was released earlier this year but he can’t expect to enjoy decent royalties for at least two years even though Myths Legends and Lies has been well received and has charted in the UK.

Danny is very positive and sees this unexpected break from work an opportunity to concentrate on a number of musical projects at home where he shares a studio with Melissa who is now recording voiceovers for radio and computer games.

He was particularly pleased to be invited to appear in an All Star video of Better Days Comin’ by Winger which includes vocals from Alice Cooper, Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, Klaus Meine of Scorpions, Alan Parsons and many more.

It was only put on YouTube on April 25 and has already been viewed by more than 87,000 people.