Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca ends April with its lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in a month

Costa Blanca’s Alicante Province has recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 death toll this month.

THE Ministry of Health for the Valencia Community confirmed there have been 19 fatalities since yesterday, with just one in Alicante.

For the second day running, the province has recorded 80 new infections.

These are among 242 in the Valencian Community as a whole, with 67 in the province of Castellon and 95 in Valencia.

The Ministry said the total number of cases has now risen to 12,058, of which 3,928 are currently active.

This represents 32.5 per cent of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, there have been 1,244 deaths in the Community – 443 in Alicante, 615 in Valencia and 186 in Castellon.

By province, of the total number of positive cases, 4,085 are in the province of Alicante, of which 1,052 are active (165 hospitalised and 50 of them in ICU) and 6,279 in Valencia, active 2,261 (441 hospitalised with 65 in ICU).





The province of Castellon accounts for 1,694 with 615 ongoing cases (68 hospitalised, 12 in the ICU), and

Admissions to hospitals continue to drop in the region. At present, there are 674 people admitted, 42 less than yesterday.

Patients being treated in ICU have also decreased, with 127 requiring intensive care – down three per cent since the last update.

The Ministry revealed 5.5 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Valencia Community (663 patients) have needed to be admitted to an ICU ward.

In terms of health professionals, 714 are currently Covid-19 positive – 267 in Alicante, 382 in Valencia and 65 in Castellon.

A total of 1,377 medical staff have already been discharged.

There are currently 81 centres active cases in elderly nursing homes and a total of 462 residents have died.

Health authorities are still monitoring 30 centres, eight in Alicante, 13 in Valencia and nine in Castellon.