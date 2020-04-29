Woman in Spain’s Madrid Reports Her Own Fake Kidnapping to Police to Justify Being In Town For a Birthday Party

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 49-year-old woman who reported a false kidnapping in order to justify her displacement from Madrid to Colmenar Viejo, which is about 40 kilometres north of the capital, during the State of Alarm, to attend a birthday party.

On April 14, with the intention of justifying her displacement if she found it to be required by security forces, the woman in Madrid reported at the barracks of the Colmenar Viejo armed institute that she had been the victim of an illegal arrest the previous day while she was at a bus stop.

The now-detained woman argued that an unknown individual forced her to get into a vehicle and take her to a farmhouse, from where she managed to escape the next day.

Officers of the Guardia Civil launched an investigation, despite the fact that, since the woman first came in to report this ‘kidnapping’ there was already several inconsistencies in the story.

Their investigations led them to find that the story was in fact false and that she had fabricated this in order to bypass the mandatory confinement regulations set out by Spain’s State of Alarm.

The woman had in fact travelled from Madrid to Colmenar to celebrate a birthday party.

Officers involved in the investigation verified that the woman remained at the event and that when left she went directly to the Guardia Civil barracks to report her own fake kidnapping in order to justify why she was displaced from Madrid if she was caught by security forces.

The woman is not only being sanctioned for moving without valid justification during the State of Alarm, but she is also accused of simulating a crime.



