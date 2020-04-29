Under investigation for running up large online shopping bill on customer’s credit card in Spain’s Costa Almeria

GUARDIA Civil are investigating an individual in Huercal-Overa suspected of nicking a customer’s credit card details and running up a large bill in online shopping.

The victim claims that charges for purchases they had not made and messages requesting authorisation for payments of up to €1,000 starting appearing after they went to a service station for petrol and momentarily forgot to pick up the card.

Investigators determined there was a limit of up to €106 for operations on the credit card not requiring authorisation, hence the victim has only received messages from their bank for purchases of above this amount.

The Guardia said the evidence gathered pointed to the suspect having taken a photo of both sides of the card to get the details and codes.