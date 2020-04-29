UK’s real coronavirus death toll including care home & community fatalities stands at 26,097 – making it 3rd country in the world with most Covid-19 fatalities

The UK’s real coronavirus death toll – including care home and community fatalities from the disease – stands at 26,097, making it the third country in the world with most Covid-19 fatalities.

THE latest statistics reveal that the UK’s real coronavirus death toll is actually 26,097, when the number of people who died in care homes or their own homes from the disease are taken into account. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), by incorporating the latest Covid-19 deaths occurring in care homes and at home, the UK’s death toll from the disease surges by an additional 3,811. Adding these figures to the tally makes the UK the third country in the world, after the US and Italy, with the most fatalities from the disease.

-- Advertisement --

The ONS released its weekly data yesterday, which revealed that thousands of people are dying from coronavirus out of hospital and not being counted until weeks later. According to Sir David Spiegelhalter, Professor at the University of Cambridge, “People may now be dying at a faster rate in homes than in hospitals.” The statistics expert and professor, warned of “massive, unprecedented spikes” in the numbers of care home fatalities. He added that there “was no evidence that care homes were over the worst of the outbreak, as the rest of the country is believed to be.”

In Scotland, deaths in hospitals now only account for just half of the total number of Covid-19 fatalities. National Records of Scotland revealed that around 2,272 people had died of Covid-19 by April 26, of which 886 of whom died in care homes and 198 at home or elsewhere. The announcement comes as the number of people known to have died from the disease in care homes is now soaring.

The UK has registered 765 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which includes a healthy 14-year-old.



