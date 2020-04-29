Trips to Deia vegetable gardens and orchards on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca allowed under lockdown as important source of food for home-consumption.

DEIA municipality is allowing residents to go to their own vegetable gardens and orchards during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mayor Lluis Apesteguia announced on Tuesday that the council had decreed that they “a main source of food for home-consumption.”

-- Advertisement --

As a result the plot owner or the individual who exploits the land is able to travel between their home and “the place where they cultivate with a declaration from the person responsible and an authorisation issued by the Mayor’s office.”

Apesteguia maintained the measure had been taken in accordance with “maximum safety measures and looking for the least risk to citizens.”

The Mayor added, “We recognise that in many cases these gardens and orchards are essential for many people and families in situations of a lack of income and represent an important saving.

“In addition, not only the present need has to be taken into account, but also that which families could have in the future. If they do not sow now they will not be able to collect the fruits later.”

According to the Deia council head “it does not make sense for large queues to form in supermarket, but not to have considered the possibility of growing your own fruit and vegetables.”



