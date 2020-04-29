Trapped and Frail Woman in Dramatic Rescue in Costa Blanca area of Spain

A trapped and frail woman was taken to hospital following a dramatic rescue in the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

The drama unfolded in Torrevieja, after the Guardia Civil got a call from neighbour saying that an elderly lady had fallen on her staircase and was unconscious.

-- Advertisement --

Officers rushed to the apartment block to rescue the 88-year-old woman, but could not get in because the front door was locked.

They resorted to clambering up onto the balcony of the building to force their way in, and found her lying on the floor.

The Guardia let the paramedics into her home, and she was stabilised before being taken to Torrevieja Hospital to be treated for hypoglycemia.