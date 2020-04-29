Sweden’s official Covid-19 infections exceed 20,000

Sweden’s Covid-19 infections today exceeded the 20,000 mark with an additional 681 new cases confirmed today.

THIS brings the tally to 20,302, according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency.

The Nordic country also registered 107 new deaths with the total number of fatalities now standing at 2,462 since the start of the pandemic.

Sweden’s more relaxed approach to combating the spread of the disease, in comparison with the rest of Europe, has been widely criticised. But the government has defended its decision, arguing a total lockdown would be financially disastrous.

Most schools and businesses have stayed open, and photographs of busy bars have made headlines, particularly in light of the fact Sweden’s Covid-19 mortality rate is higher than those of neigbouring Nordic countries.

Sweden has a population of 10.2 million.