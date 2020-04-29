Spanish beach gets BLEACHED near the Costa del Sol as officials apologise

Authorities in a Spanish coastal resort have apologised after spraying a beach with bleach in an attempt to protect children from coronavirus.

A SPANISH municipal official has come under fire by environmentalists after spraying a beach with diluted bleach in a misguided attempt to protect people from becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to a report.

Zahara de los Atunes, near Cadiz, used tractors to spray more than 2km (1.2 miles) of beach with a bleach solution a day before Spain allowed children out of lockdown for the first time after six weeks in lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

“I recognise it was an error,” Conejo told local broadcaster Canal Sur, the UK news outlet reported. “But it was done with the best of intentions.”

Environmentalists say the move caused “brutal damage” to the local ecosystem.

“It’s totally absurd. The beach is a living ecosystem. And when you spray it down with bleach, you’re killing everything you come across,” María Dolores Iglesias Benítez told the news outlet.

Spain has been badly affected by the coronavirus, with 23,800 deaths.

It recently announced a four-phase plan to lift its stringent lockdown measures and return to a “new normality” by the end of June.





María Dolores Iglesias, who heads an environmental volunteer group in the Cadiz region, said she had visited the beach at Zahara de los Atunes and seen the damage for herself.

She said the bleach “killed everything on the ground, nothing is seen, not even insects.”

The beach and its dunes are protected breeding and nesting places for migratory birds and Ms Iglesias said she had seen at least one nest with eggs destroyed by the tractors.

Her group, which lodged complaints with local authorities, attracted the attention of Greenpeace Spain.

“Fumigating beaches with bleach in the middle of bird-breeding season or during the development of the invertebrate network that will support coastal fishing … is not one of President Trump’s ideas. It is happening in Zahara de los Atunes,” Greenpeace Spain wrote on Twitter.

Ms Iglesias said that because of the lockdown, wildlife had been thriving on the beach.

“The beach has its own way of cleaning itself, it was not necessary,” she said.

“They do not think that this is a living ecosystem, but a lot of land.”