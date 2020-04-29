Spain’s schools from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca to reopen in September confirms Government

Spain’s schools will fully reopen in September confirmed Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on Tuesday.

However, once provinces are in Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan (as reported), certain centres will be allowed to open up for young children to allow parents to return to work.

Although schools will not fully reopen until September, Sánchez said that education centres could offer a guarantee that children aged under six can attend classes if their parents have to go to work. Schools will also be open for older students hoping to go to university in the next academic year. They can go back to complete their university application process and take any outstanding exams.