Spain’s postal service, Correos, reveals State of Alarm de-escalation plan which will see an extension of opening hours

Spain’s postal service, Correos, has designed a plan for de-escalation and a progressive return to normal activity which will see an increase in opening hours.

CORREOS, which has seen postal orders increase by 7 per cent during the State of Alarm, intends to implement its plan in three phases, focusing on “scrupulous compliance with security and prevention measures.”

As such the public postal company guaranteed in a statement it will provide protection material “sufficient for all staff.”

The plan, which will be under constant review, was presented to the relevant unions on Monday, as they will be crucial to its success.

Issues over security measures have seen a suspension of the postal service over the last few weeks, but the company assures these have been resolved.

The implementation of the plan will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and Health Ministry protocols, said Correos, but for the moment, the first phase involves extending customer service hours in post offices by three hours a day.

This means they will be open between 8.30am and 2.30pm, an extension on the 9.30am to 12.30pm opening hours which have been in place since the State of Alarm was decreed.

The second phase will mean that the offices considered to be main and strategic will extend their opening hours to the usual morning and afternoon, from Monday to Friday, 8am to 9pm, with customer service from 8.30am to 2.30pm and from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.





Providing a Saturday service is being considered.

In the third phase, the network of offices will return to their usual opening hours, with security measures and protocols in place.

The company has distributed 5.34 million gloves, more than 450,000 disinfectant wipes, 370,000 masks and 15,710 litres of hydroalcoholic gel for use by its staff.

And more than 5,000 protective screens have been installed in offices across the country.

Post offices will guarantee a distance of two metres between customers and premises, vehicles and any Correos equipment will be disinfected regularly.

Staff will also be kept up-to-date on all health safety protocols.