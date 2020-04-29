Spain’s PM to ask for fourth lockdown extension for another 15 days

During yesterday’s press briefing, after announcing the country’s de-escalation plan, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he planned to ask parliament for a fourth 15-day extension of the lockdown after the current one ends on May 10.

SANCHEZ said it was necessary to continue the State of Alarm to ensure the country can embark on the de-escalation plan, dubbed the Transition Towards a New Normal, with success.

Spain has begun to ease the strict lockdown imposed on March 14, having opened up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, after the Easter break. Although most people are still confined to their houses except for essential outings, such as shopping for food/medicines, parents can now take children out for up to an hour.

From May 2 all adults will be able to go for walks and individual exercise, with some provinces that meet required conditions expected to embark on phase 1 of the de-escalation plan on May 11. This will see the beginning of more commercial and social activity as the provinces progress through phases 2 and 3 (as reported).

Depending on the recovery from the pandemic, Sanchez said he hoped that all of the country will have transitioned to the ‘new normal conditions’ by the end of June (as reported).