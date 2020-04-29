Spain’s Costa Del Sol prepares 160km of its beaches for summer tourism & urges the Government for clear instructions

Spain’s Costa Del Sol has started to prepare its 160km of beaches for summer tourism and has urged the Government for clear instructions.

ALL of Malaga’s coastal towns are working to ensure that their beaches are in the best condition for its visitors, however, they urge the Government to provide more details.

As this summer will be different from any other because of the coronavirus pandemic, the town halls want to know exactly how to prepare their beaches and how people will be able to use the beach spaces. At the moment all the beach towns are acting on their own assumptions, but want better guidelines to guarantee maximum security for the public this summer.

For example, Benalmadena Town Hall is clear that the local police will be responsible for ensuring social distancing. But it says that individuals must also be responsible for safeguarding their distance from others, for example, with regard to beach hammocks. Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona town halls say they are also still waiting for clear instructions on beach use and hammock spacing, which has yet to be decided by the central Government.

Torremolinos has reinforced cleaning and disinfection of its beach areas and is getting ready to recuperate social and economic activity to ensure its beaches are ready and in “perfect condition” for the summer, according to the town hall. Nerja is also doing the same, as is Velez-Malaga. Others like Torrox are collaborating with chiringuitos to ensure that their beaches are ready for use by the public. However, they are all urging the Government to provide clear instructions on how to prepare the beaches for public use this summer.