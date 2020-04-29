Spain’s Costa Almeria plans to create “symbolic space” as permanent tribute to memory of coronavirus victims

THE Almeria provincial government has unveiled plans for a permanent tribute to coronavirus victims.

The administration said the plan is to create a grand monument in the municipality of Senes in the heart of the province as “a place of perpetual homage and memory”, an initiative which has been discussed with all the provincial corporation’s political groups.

Diputacion President Javier A. Garcia explained the idea is to stage a competition for design ideas with the assistance of the Almeria College of Architects, once the necessary procedures have been put it place for preparing the site and it is known how much hectares will be available.

“Our best recognition in this health crisis is for the victims of this terrible pandemic who we will never forget, Garcia commented.

“Hence the government of the province wants to dedicate to them a symbolic space in the geographical centre so that Almerians can pay tribute, a recreational area in which families, friends and neighbours from all of Spain can remember them forever.”

The provincial president promised the area will be “open, bright and in keeping with the surroundings”, and “a place of tribute so that the families and friends of the dead can feel closer to their loves ones and immortalise their memories.

“And what better place that in the heart of the province.”





Garcia said Almeria was thinking of the victims of the virus every day.

“In every step we take to battle Covid-19 we remember them.

“It is our obligation as the government of the province to pay tribute to their memory in order that their struggle and their legacy is never forgotten.”