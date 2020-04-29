Sick Boss in Costa del Sol Arrested For Offering a Full Time Contract in Return for Sexual Favours to an Employee in Malaga

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 49-year-old Spanish national in Malaga for sexually assaulting his female employee.

According to investigations, the detainee had summoned the young woman, an employee in his business, to his home to speak about the conditions of her contract. At one point in the conversation, he forced her sexually but thankfully the victim was able to pull free and flee the scene.

This investigation began on April 8, when a woman reported being the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by her boss. As reported by the young lady, she received a call from her boss in which he said told her that when the workday was over, and she should stop by his home to discuss the conditions of her contract.

Once at the boss’ house he suggested that he pay her money by giving her a fixed contract in return for having sex whenever he wanted. Given her shock and refusal, he grabbed her vigorously and sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately, until she managed to get away and flee his house.

From that moment, officials have been investigating to locate and arrest this alleged perpetrator who has now been detained and charged with the crime of sexual assault.

The detainee has already been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court in Malaga.



