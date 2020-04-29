Ryanair Won´t Give Customers on Spain´s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca a Cash Refund for at Least a Year

BUDGET carrier Ryanair won´t be giving customers on Spain´s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca a cash refund for at least a year.

That´s a conclusion drawn by Euro Weekly News reader Gary Poole who wanted cash rather than a voucher when his flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary received the following email from the Ryanair Group Customer Care department:-

“You have recently received an email with a voucher code to the value of your original booking. Please note that this voucher is valid for 12 months and can be used for your future travel plans”.

“Please note that if you do not use the voucher before the expiry date, you will receive a full cash refund. In the event you use the voucher in part, you will also receive the option for the balance or a cash refund after the expiry date”.

Gary told the EWN: “In other words, nobody will get a refund until at least next April, which is the expiry date of the voucher. This is getting ridiculous now”.

The controversy over non-refunding of fares by air carriers has refused to go away, especially as it is utterly clear under European law that companies have a legal obligation to do so.





Some angry customers who have booked by credit card are dealing with their card company, and are able to get refunds that way.

The financial institutions are then billing the air carriers for what has been refunded and also charging a handling fee into the bargain.

The EWN has received a stream of comments about the issue of vouchers and Ryanair.

Debbie Thompson said; “I spoke to Ryanair after receiving a voucher that I did not want. They have put me on a cash refund list, but I will have to wait until possibly April 2021 when that voucher expires”.

Jane Murray revealed that she has just received a voucher as well, and she wasn´t particularly happy.

“Ryanair are really taking the biscuit with this now”, she commented.

Meanwhile, Gary Lomas offered no shred of doubt over his opinion of Ryanair boss, Michael O´ Leary: “I just hope he gets taken to court and it costs him a fortune”.