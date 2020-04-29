Retired Spanish policeman causes gas explosion panic in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol

A RETIRED police officer who locked himself into his home and threatened to blow up his building was arrested by police in Benalmádena on Friday.

Residents in the Parque de Paloma area were evacuated after the man, in his fifties with mental health problems, made a call saying he was going to cause a gas explosion.

All emergency services attended the scene. Conversations between the man and two police negotiators, as well as his brother and father, went on for more than four hours.

When gas readings reached dangerous levels, specialist officers, broke into the property. In seconds they restrained the armed suspect who taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.