Reputable alcohol suppliers warn of Fake Booze hitting the market as bar owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca prepare for Price War

At 49 cents a pint and €1 for a shot, a price war is looming as China’s fake alcohol is set to wreck Spain’s Drinks Industry. WITH ‘Bathtub booze and knock-off whisky’ already filling the shelves of some bars around the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, Spanish police are on standby to assist inspectors looking for the millions of litres of ‘fake booze’ circulating the many discreet ‘drinking holes’ across Spain.

“Drinkers are unwittingly knocking back fake alcohol brewed in bathtubs, which could lead to potentially serious health issues,” said one source close to an Inspector who was just waiting for the green light to start what will no doubt be a very difficult process. -- Advertisement --

“A friend and I bought a bottle of Cutty Sark whisky here once,” says a local expat in Fuengirola, “It tasted funny so we limited ourselves to one glass each,” he says. “Later, I received a call from my friend’s wife telling me that he’d fainted. I went to see them in the Costa del Sol hospital and he was unable to speak. He was given a drip and waited it out for a few hours.”

In recent years Spain has had some of the cheapest beer in the world, with tourists previously able to buy a bottle for under £2. The tourist industry has been decimated across the country with hotels facing bankruptcy and the tour operators warning recovery could take years. Despite the country easing some of their lockdown guidelines, as some workers are allowed to return to their jobs, Spain is unlikely to recover quickly.