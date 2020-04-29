Qatar Airways Bucks the Trend and Increases Flights to Australia Despite the Coronavirus Crisis

State-owned flag carrier Qatar Airways increases flights to Australia and adds Brisbane route despite the coronavirus pandemic

WHILE other airlines around the world ground their fleets and suspend routes due to the coronavirus outbreak, but, one airline is not only continuing to fly to Australia- it is adding more flights.

Qatar Airways on Sunday added 28 additional flights to Australia, equivalent to 48,000 additional seats, and launched its first route between Doha and Brisbane.

The airline is now operating three flights a day from Doha to Sydney, two into Melbourne, two into Perth and one daily flight into Brisbane. The airline’s Adelaide and Canberra routes are currently suspended.

The airline’s group chief executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker said the airline was continuing to fly many Australians looking to get home from overseas.

“We know there are many people who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time,” he said. “We are thankful to the Australian government, airports and staff for their support in helping us to add additional flights to get people home, and in particular, to bring flights to Brisbane.”

The airline is continuing to operate about 150 daily flights to 70 cities around the world.



