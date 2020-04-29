Princess Eugenie & Husband Jack Brooksbank Deliver Lunches to NHS Staff

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have delivered pre-made lunches to NHS frontline staff in London.

THE royal couple were thanked by staff from the Imperial College Trust on Twitter yesterday after arriving at a hospital in the capital with a car full of healthy meals.

-- Advertisement --

One image shared with the post captured Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, wearing protective masks as they stood by their car, with a member of staff standing at a safe distance.

The snap of the pair was posted with the caption: ‘A big thank you to ⁦@SarahTheDuchess⁩, Princess Eugenie and their team for a delicious supply of healthy lunches ⁦@ImperialNHS⁩ ⁦@NHS⁩ ⁦#angieslittlefoodshop.’

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew has been very active in trying to keep people’s spirits up amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eugenie has made a habit of sharing various uplifting moments on her Instagram stories, and yesterday she posted about a social media platform which is helping children send letters to people in care homes.



