Police patrols are stepped up on Spain’s Costa Blanca, with limited access into Benidorm and other towns ahead of national holiday

Police in Spain’s Costa Blanca are stepping up surveillence and movement controls from today fearing a surge in traffic ahead of Labour Day, a national bank holiday on Friday, May 1.

SECONDARY routes into Benidorm were closed off from this morning, meaning motorists can only use the five main entrances – Avenida Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniarda, the European Community and the Valencian Community.

And today, neighbouring town Villajoyosa has reinforced all mobility controls of vehicles and people until the end of the week “in view of a possible increase in travel and a greater influx of people in tourist areas due to the national holiday”.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Isabel Perona, said: “To this end, the controls have been intensified in the main accesses to the municipalit, at El Paradís, the Villajoyosa cove and the centre of the town.

“In addition, police are carrying out controls and patrolling the tourist areas of the such as the Centre Beach, Paradss, Estudiantes and the residential areas of La Cala.

“These controls will be extended throughout the week in order travel to second residences. If anybody is found to be doing this, in addition to fines, they will be returned to where they came from.”

In case of detecting any of these infractions, in addition to the corresponding sanction, the vehicle will be returned to its municipality of origin.

Perona added reminded that during Easter, dozens of fines were imposed for breaching movement restrictions.





She appealed for the “commitment and responsibility of the people” pointing out that police controls have been strengthened “to safeguard the safety of our population.”