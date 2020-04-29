Police officer found kicking and punching boy, 15 ‘resisting stopping and search’

A police officer has been hauled off the street after he was filmed punching and kicking a teen who was accused of resisting stop and search.

The cop was caught grappling with the boy, 15, moments after restraining him during the clash in Birmingham.

The policeman then appears to floor him with a hit to the head and a kick on his body – which one witness described as “unnecessary.”

West Midlands Police said the teenager was “seen acting suspiciously”, refused to co-operate and “is alleged to have elbowed the officer in the face”.

A witness said: “I was completely shocked at the conduct of the officer.

“The kick was totally uncalled for and unnecessary.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “The force’s Professional Standards Department is reviewing CCTV and body worn video of the incident following a complaint alleging that the boy had been assaulted by the officer during the course of his encounter.



