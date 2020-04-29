Patients to be ‘Moved to NHS Nightingale to make Hospitals Virus Free Zones’

Non-critical coronavirus patients could be moved to NHS Nightingale wards across the UK in order to turn permanent hospitals into ‘Covid-free zones.’

EARLIER this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the NHS is ‘open’, with key services, such as cancer care and mental health support set to be restored.

So-far, the Nightingale hospitals have not been used to their full capacity, with London’s wards only treating 26 patients last week, while Birmingham has seen no patients at all.

Ministers are now reportedly considering moving all non-critical coronavirus patients to the wards. This should allow the UK’s permanent hospitals to slowly return to normal service, without fears of overwhelming the NHS, The Times reports.

The Nightingale hospitals were previously accused of turning away patients, despite the London ward holding up to 4,000 beds. The Guardian reported that the London hospital had been unable to admit an estimated 50 people with coronavirus since its first patient arrived on the site, with 30 rejected due to a lack of staff.

In Birmingham, the 4,000-bed Nightingale set up inside the National Exhibition Centre has not yet been needed, while in Sunderland, a 460-bed, 20-ward facility may never open.



